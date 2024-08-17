Man found shot to death on lawn near Sweetwater Park Saturday morning

Cobb County police have tracked down the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Austell.

Officers were called to a home on Clay Road at 10:38 a.m. on Saturday after hearing reports that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they said the unidentified victim was beyond lifesaving measures.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Clay Road in Austell on August 17, 2024.

The suspect was later caught at a separate location. No identifying information has been released about them yet.

While this is still an active investigation, officials say the public is not in any danger. Neighbors say they're still worried.

Clay Road in Austell on August 17, 2024.

"I’m just a concerned neighbor," Johnny Cocker explained. "That’s the third murder right here in this spot, and the second one this year."

FOX 5 has not independently confirmed that claim with police.