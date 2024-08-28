Audit rings alarm for Atlanta Fire's dwindling emergency fleet

A startling audit revealed one third of Atlanta's fire trucks are well beyond their life cycle.

The audit also found that equipment maintenance is lagging and a funding source for equipment needs to be identified.

If you need Atlanta Firefighters for an emergency, the expectation is that the fire engine or ladder is well maintained and ready to go, but a recent audit of the city's apparatus reveals an aging fleet that could raise safety concerns.

" The fire fleet had only three engines and no ladder trucks in reserve to cover the city, which is below the number recommended by international standards," Auditor Brandi Bell explained.

Atlanta has three engines, but should have four. What's even more concerning is that the city has no ladder trucks, but should have two.

The report found 28% of the city's vehicles are beyond its recommended life cycle.

Maintenance of the aging fleet is another issue.

"About 18% of fire apparatus had not received preventive maintenance services for over a year. We also observed significant, unresolved maintenance issues for the fire apparatus," Bell continued.

The audit also revealed the city is behind in the purchasing of new equipment and needs a new funding source.

"The city's primary financing source, GMA fund, was inadequate. City Council adopted legislation that included a request from Fire to purchase 58 engines and ladder trucks. The city purchased 30 of the 58. Most of the remaining 28 were not purchased due to insufficient funding," the auditor told the Public Safety Committee.

The Fire Chief and the Public Safety Commissioner assured the council they have already started addressing these issues.