Audit reveals Atlanta's famous Curb Market hasn't made lease payments

Some Atlanta City Council members have questions about the city's support for the popular Municipal Market in Sweet Auburn.

Since its inception in 1993, Atlanta City Hall has not collected a dime in rental payments from the business that draws customers from all around the metro Atlanta area.

"I can come here to get fresh African food, Carribean food, and the meats are really fresh," said Kerrian, a patron of the market from East Point.

Last week, city council members received an audit report on the market.

Over the years, city leaders have debated what do to about the Auburn Avenue business, which is an historic intown staple but has had significant losses.

City hall decided to buy, The management company agreed to pay 25% of net income back to the taxpayers.

"It just fell through the cracks," independent auditor Amanda Noble told the council.

It seems a big crack has been city hall oversight.

Several years ago, when the market management company attempted to make a $5,000 payment, it was told city hall had not established an account to accept the rent, so the transaction was never accepted.

"I didn't even know we owned the Curb Market," Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet said.

Howard Shook, a financial watchdog on the council, gave a terse response to the findings.

"I want to hear four words," Shook said. "For sale by owner."

Noble didn't go that far with her recommendation, she suggested the city finance team throw out the old agreement and craft a new one.