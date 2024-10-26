Man shot leaving venue in Sweet Auburn neighborhood finds himself in custody

The victim of an early morning shooting in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood traded in his hospital bed for a jail cell on Saturday.

Atlanta police said there was a shooting reported at 253 Auburn Avenue at around 6 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had already been taken to Emory Hospital.

At Emory, they interviewed the male victim who said he was shot multiple times by another man while he was walking out of a business in the area.

The victim was relocated to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated. But rather than being released to the public, he was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. He is currently being held at Grady Detention Center.

The victim has not been identified and there has been no word yet on the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.