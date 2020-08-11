Attorneys release new video in deadly Piedmont Hospital crash

article

Attorneys for a woman injured in a deadly crash at Piedmont Hospital released new video footage of the incident Tuesday.

A car drove into the hospital's emergency room on the morning of June 30. Surveillance video from the hospital shows a dark grey car collide with an orange SUV outside the hospital as employees escort a man to the vehicle. The grey car stops briefly after the initial crash, then drives on through the doors of the ER.

According to attorneys with The Cochran Firm, 28-year-old Kai Bailey will speak about the incident for the first time during a news conference at 11 a.m.

MORE: Officials: 1 dead, 4 hurt after car crashes into Piedmont Hospital

Bailey, her attorneys said, suffered serious injuries in the crash including a broken pelvis and two broken hips. She was recently released, according to the law firm, from a rehabilitation facility after spending 30 days in recovering from her injuries.

Advertisement

An Atlanta Police Department report shows four people were injured and one person was killed in the incident.

Police did not file charges against the driver of the Mercedes, Mary Clayton of Atlanta. The report stated Clayton lost control of her vehicle and tests showed she did not have any alcohol or drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

Bailey and her attorney "question the safety of the hospital and also why police closed their investigation [...] without charging the driver."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.