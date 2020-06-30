Officials: 1 dead, 4 hurt after car crashes into Piedmont Hospital

Police are investigating after a car drove into Piedmont Atlanta Hospital Tuesday morning, killing at least one person.

Hospital officials said a single car crashed into the emergency department door just before 8 a.m. According to police, a woman in her 70s was driving near the ER when she hit a car, apparently overcorrected and crashed into the emergency department.

According to police, the accident killed one person and injured four other people.

Hospital staffers immediately cared for the victims, who are now being treated for their injuries.

The emergency department is currently on "complete diversion" until further notice.

Atlanta police are investigating what led up to the crash.