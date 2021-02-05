Attorney general warns Georgians about COVID-19 vaccine scams

Officials are warning Georgians not to fall for scams requiring you to pay for a COVID-19 vaccine.

State Attorney General Chris Carr says that scammers have been trying to exploit the state rollout by asking people to pay up to get an appointment or on a waitlist.

"Sadly, during this time of heightened emotions, scammers are once again trying to make a buck by capitalizing on people’s health concerns," Carr said. "It is critically important that Georgians remember that the COVID-19 vaccine is free for everyone, and there is no registration fee."

Officials say you cannot pay to put your name on a list to get a vaccine. You also can't pay to get early access to the vaccine.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

You also can't buy a COVID-19 vaccination through the mail, online, or in stores.

Advertisement

No one from a legitimate vaccine distribution site or insurance company will call to ask you for your social security number, bank account, or credit card number.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Medicare will also never call beneficiaries to offer products related to COVID-19.

The vaccine is currently in Phase 1A+, which means it is available for all healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, and adults 65 years old or older and their caregivers.

If you are eligible, you can get information on scheduling an appointment for the free vaccine on the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.