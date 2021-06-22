Exclusive: Attorney asks governor to reconsider Clayton Sheriff's suspension

The attorney for the Clayton County Sheriff's Office sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp asking him to reconsider his suspension of the sheriff.

Gov. Kemp suspended Sheriff Victor Hill from office on June 2 after a commission appointed by the governor reviewed the federal indictment against Hill and recommended the move.

"It was a faulty recommendation," said Alan Parker, the legal advisor for the sheriff's office.

A federal Grand Jury indicted Hill in April on charges that he violated detainees' Civil Rights by holding them in a restraint chair.

"This indictment places a cloud over the credibility of the decision-making of Sheriff Hill," the review commission wrote in their report to Gov. Kemp.

Alan Parker, legal advisor for the Clayton County Sheriff's Office spoke exclusively to FOX 5 regarding his letter to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Parker, however, claims he provided information to the review commission that explained why Sheriff Hill's decision to use the restraint chair in the cases outlined in the indictment was justified.

"They had this information and they refused to either conduct a proper and impartial investigation," Parker said. "From reading their letter, they adopted the grand jury findings. That's all the did. They adopted the federal indictment and took it as gospel."

Though state law only states that the commission must review the indictment.

Parker also took issue with the fact that the commission's report to Gov. Kemp was released to the media. The state statute outlining the indictment review process specifically reads, "the report and records of the commission shall not be open to the public."

Alan Parker, legal advisor for the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, sent a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urging him to reconsider Sheriff Victor Hill's suspension.

"They illegally revealed this document to the public when they weren't supposed to. They have prejudiced Sheriff Hill's ability to have a fair trail. You know, they're trying to try this case in the public opinion," Parker said.

Parker said he is hopeful that the governor will assign a new review commission to look into the matter and that he will reinstate Sheriff Hill.

"Sheriff Hill runs a very structured organization and that he makes sure that his number one priority is the citizens," explained Parker. "Sheriff Hill not being at the helm impacts the way our organization runs."

A spokesperson for the governor's office acknowledged that they had received Parker's letter, but would not comment.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill (FILE - FOX 5 Atlanta).

