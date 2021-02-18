Attempted break-in at home of former Fulton County DA Paul Howard

Atlanta police are looking for two men who broke into the house of the former Fulton County District Attorney.

Paul Howard, who has dedicated his career to fighting crime, found himself the victim of the crime Wednesday night at about 7:10 p.m. when two men broke into his home on Regency Center Drive.

A 911 call from Howard's son, Paul Howard III, and a woman, ask the police to help them after a back glass door was shattered and the men wearing masked entered the home.

"When I came out. I saw two people, they had broken the window. They ran out of the house, they did not have a car. They ran out the backyard," Howard III exclaimed.

The former DA was not there.

Police investigate a break-in at the home of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Feb. 17. 2021. (FOX 5)

Atlanta police said when Paul Howard III spotted the intruders, they made a run for it.

"It's disturbing that that happened. First off, I am delighted to know Paul is okay and his family is okay. That's most important. We have not had a high level of crime at all in this neighborhood," homeowner Steve Smith shared.

The Regency Park Subdivision off Danforth Road, near Cascade Road, is a stable, upscale neighborhood of 128 homes where top law enforcement officials in Atlanta and Fulton County reside.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is also a former resident there. Police security is often present.

The question on many people's minds: Could Howard have been targeted? Atlanta police said they are still looking into that.

"With the DA, they have lots of criminal cases and someone can look you up. It's very easy to find information on people now," homeowner Kathy Ware revealed.

The Howard residence and the Regency Park community both have cameras. Investigators are reviewing footage while homeowners are watching out for each other.

"Neighbors take security seriously. We will do everything we can to keep community members safe," Regency Park homeowner association president George Harris remarked.

