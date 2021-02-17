Police investigate break-in at former Fulton County DA Paul Howard's home

article

Atlanta police confirmed they are investigating a reported break-in at the home of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Officers were called to the home in the Midwest Cascade neighborhood in Atlanta around 7:10 p.m.

Investigators said a caller heard glass breaking and then saw two people run out of the residence through the backyard.

Police investigate a break-in at the home of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Feb. 17. 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said no one was inside the Howard home at the time.

Investigators said nothing was taken from the home.

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspects has not been released.

No one was hurt.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Howard lost the August runoff election to current Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He was the first African-American district attorney elected in Georgia when he took office in 1997.

