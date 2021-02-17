Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County

Police investigate break-in at former Fulton County DA Paul Howard's home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police investigate a break-in at the home of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Feb. 17. 2021. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police confirmed they are investigating a reported break-in at the home of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Officers were called to the home in the Midwest Cascade neighborhood in Atlanta around 7:10 p.m.

Investigators said a caller heard glass breaking and then saw two people run out of the residence through the backyard.

Police investigate a break-in at the home of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Feb. 17. 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said no one was inside the Howard home at the time.

Investigators said nothing was taken from the home.

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspects has not been released.

No one was hurt.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Howard lost the August runoff election to current Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He was the first African-American district attorney elected in Georgia when he took office in 1997.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.