Atlanta’s Westside Park hosts exciting free events this weekend

This weekend is set to be a big one for the Atlanta BeltLine, with two events taking over the 280-acre Westside Park.

And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a preview of both of them: BeltLine After Dark, happening Friday and Saturday, and Sunday’s Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest.

BeltLine After Dark is a music and arts festival featuring a full lineup of live performances and artisan vendors — and it’s free and open to the public. Hours for the festival are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and performers include Liquid Sky, Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective, M3, Jeremy Muller, and Burning Bones Physical Theater.

Then on Sunday, Westside Park will host the first-ever Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest, taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring a group bike ride with the V-103 DJ and his celebrity friends. Actor Anthony Mackie and Atlanta Falcon Grady Jarrett are among those scheduled to take part in the event, which also includes free health checks, live music, and food trucks following the ride. Participation in the ride is free, but registration is required in advance.

With so much happening at Westside Park this weekend, we knew we wanted to get in on the action. So, we spent the morning along the Atlanta BeltLine, getting an exclusive preview — click the video player in this article to check it out!