Atlanta's urban farmer Amico hoping to break world record for tallest okra plant

Urban farmer Jeremy "Amico" Amico is reaching new heights, quite literally, as he attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the tallest okra plant. Amico, the farm manager for the Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture in Atlanta, has cultivated a towering okra plant that currently stands at an impressive 15 feet and 7 inches.

The existing world record for the tallest okra plant is set at 16 feet and 4 inches, a mark that Amico is eager to surpass. The Truly Living Well Center is a hub for natural urban agriculture, offering a range of classes and camps to educate and inspire the community.

Beyond education, the center also sells its locally grown produce at various MARTA stations, contributing to the accessibility of fresh and sustainable food in the heart of the city.

Despite facing challenges posed by recent cold weather, Amico remains optimistic about the record-breaking attempt. He acknowledges the uncertainty but expresses confidence in holding the Georgia record for the tallest okra plant. As the Truly Living Well Center continues to thrive as a beacon of urban farming, Amico's venture into the world of Guinness World Records adds an exciting chapter to the story of sustainable agriculture in the heart of Atlanta.