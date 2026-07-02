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Atlanta’s own Nan Thai cooks up a delicious World Cup experience

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published July 2, 2026 11:50 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 11:50 AM EDT
Paul Milliken visits Nan Thai Buckhead
Paul Milliken visits Nan Thai Buckhead

Paul Milliken visits Nan Thai Buckhead

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken visits Nan Thai Buckhead as all three locations welcome fans from around the world with World Cup-themed specials.

The Brief

    • Atlanta favorites Nan Thai Fine Dining, Nan Thai Buckhead, and Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft are offering World Cup specials this summer, taking inspiration from the global nature of the games.
    • The restaurants have created a special menu featuring Thai dishes prepared with a twist, based on the teams playing here in Atlanta.
    • Nan Thai Fine Dining first opened on Spring Street in Midtown back in 2003, and its popularity led to the creation of both Nan Thai Buckhead and Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft.

ATLANTA - Now that several matches have been played in Atlanta, you know what the World Cup looks like. And you know what it sounds like, too. But what does the World Cup taste like?

Ask Atlanta’s own legendary Nan Niyomkul!

Niyomkul is the executive chef and owner of Nan Thai Fine Dining, which first opened on Spring Street in Midtown back in 2003. Since then, it’s become renowned as one of the region’s top Thai restaurants, and it led to two more restaurants within the Tamarind Restaurant Group: Nan Thai Buckhead and Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft. Each of the locations is celebrating the World Cup with a special menu featuring Thai dishes prepared with a twist based on the soccer teams playing here in Atlanta. Oh, and did we mention the World Cup-themed cocktails? Drinks like the Barcelona Bloom and the Desert Moon will have your World Cup running over!

And why is the World Cup so important to the Tamarind Restaurant Group team? Because Nan Niyomkul is a big sports fan, that’s why. So, don’t be surprised if you see the legendary chef and restaurateur decked out in World Cup gear when you see her this summer!

Nan Thai Fine Dining is located at 1350 Spring Street Northwest in Midtown, Nan Thai Buckhead is located at 3050 Peachtree Road Northwest, and Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft is located at 1745 Peachtree Street Northeast, Suite Y in Midtown. Click on the name of each restaurant to learn more about it or to make a reservation.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Tamarind Restaurant Group's restaurant websites and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.


 

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