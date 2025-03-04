Atlanta's OIG employees requesting whistleblower protection, assistance

article

The Brief Whistleblower Protections Requested – Employees of the Atlanta Office of Inspector General (OIG) are seeking legal protections as they report allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption within city government, citing concerns over retaliation. City Council Restricts OIG Authority – The Atlanta City Council recently passed legislation prohibiting OIG from conducting criminal investigations , which OIG employees claim hinders their ability to uncover wrongdoing. The council also restructured OIG oversight , limiting its independence. Allegations of Corruption and Misuse of Funds – The whistleblower letter details multiple ongoing investigations , including claims of misuse of public funds for the city’s 2024 Democratic National Convention bid , preferential treatment in contracts , ethics violations , and civil rights abuses .



Employees of the Atlanta Office of Inspector General (OIG) have formally requested whistleblower protections as they report alleged fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption within city government, according to a letter dated March 3 addressed to city, state and federal officials, including Mayor Andre Dickens, Attorney General Chris Carr and Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown.

The letter, citing Georgia’s Whistleblower Act and federal protections, outlines multiple ongoing investigations involving city leaders, agencies, and public funds.

The letter also refers to Atlanta City Council's efforts to stop their investigations.

"On Feb. 17, 2025, the Atlanta City Council passed legislation that strictly prohibits OIG from conducting criminal investigations," the letter says. "We are government employees, and we have a duty to report fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption."

Among the key allegations:

Misuse of Public Funds for DNC Bid – The OIG alleges that Atlanta officials coordinated the use of more than $2 million to alter event schedules at the Georgia World Congress Center in an effort to secure the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Preferential Treatment in Contracts and Donations – Complaint suggests city funds were directed toward organizations and businesses with ties to high-ranking officials, including donations totaling millions to nonprofits and contracts awarded to mayoral campaign contributors.

Ethics Violations in City Departments – Investigations implicate city employees in misusing public property, engaging in unauthorized private business dealings, and manipulating procurement processes.

Civil Rights Violations – One case alleges that five city employees were unlawfully detained and searched by Department of Watershed Management officials without cause.

Fire Department Union-Busting Allegations – High-ranking fire officials are accused of intimidating union members and pressuring firefighters to align with city leadership during contract negotiations.

The OIG employees state that recent legislation passed by the Atlanta City Council has restricted their ability to investigate criminal wrongdoing. They argue that their duty to report corruption has made them vulnerable to retaliation, prompting their call for legal protections.

At this time, FOX 5 Atlanta has not received any responses from any of the recipients of the letter.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The letter was sent amid recent changes to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), following the resignation of former Inspector General Shannon Manigault.

Manigault stepped down after the Atlanta City Council accused OIG of improperly issuing subpoenas that violated Georgia law by failing to notify individuals whose financial records were being accessed.

In response, the City Council established an oversight board to regulate how OIG conducts investigations. The restructuring also included the creation of separate governing boards for OIG and the city’s Ethics Office, further limiting the inspector general’s independent authority.

Additionally, City Attorney Patrice Perkins-Hooker visited the Inspector General's Office shortly after Manigault's resignation with a police escort. The purpose of her visit was to secure files, according to the mayor's office. OIG employees described it as a raid and were reportedly shaken after the incident.

Last week, the City Council appointed Judge LaDawn Blackett Jones as the new interim inspector general. Jones, a former Georgia state representative, has served as a judge in South Fulton Municipal Court and DeKalb County State Court, as well as a criminal defense and intellectual property lawyer and former prosecutor. Her appointment comes as OIG continues to investigate allegations of improper financial dealings and favoritism in city contracts and donations.

The OIG was established by former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms follwoing a federal corruption scandal involving Atlanta leaders.