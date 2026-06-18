Atlanta's Lil Nas X gives fans positive mental health update

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The Brief Atlanta native and rapper Lil Nas X shared a video update with fans, saying his mental health has improved. The update follows his arrest last summer and participation in a mental health diversion program. The musician also revealed he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said new music is on the way.



Atlanta native and rapper Lil Nas X is giving fans an encouraging update on his mental health.

What we know:

The rapper and singer posted a video on social media, telling followers that he is doing much better and feels less fear in his heart than he did previously.

The update comes as the artist continues to navigate legal and mental health challenges that became public over the past year.

Diversion program follows arrest

The backstory:

Last summer, Lil Nas X was arrested and charged with attacking Los Angeles police officers.

The 27-year-old later became eligible for a mental health diversion program. Under the terms of the program, the charges could be dismissed if he successfully completes treatment requirements and remains law-abiding for two years.

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Bipolar diagnosis and new music

What they're saying:

In his latest message to fans, Lil Nas X said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that can cause significant shifts in mood, energy levels and concentration.

Despite those challenges, the artist said he is in a better place and looking ahead.

He also reassured fans that new music is on the way, signaling a return to his creative work as he continues his mental health journey.