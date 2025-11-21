Atlanta native Lil Nas X makes court appearance after arrest in August

article

The Brief Lil Nas X appears in court 3 months after arrest in Los Angeles Judge signs protective order; attorney says he is "doing great" The rapper is due back in court on March 12



Grammy-winning rapper and Atlanta native Lil Nas X made his first court appearance this week after completing an inpatient treatment program, nearly three months after his arrest in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting police officers who tried to detain him as he walked in traffic on Ventura Boulevard.

What they're saying:

Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Hill, appeared in the courtroom Monday, smiling as a judge signed a protective order related to evidence in the case. His attorney told reporters that Hill is "doing great" and that the legal team is hopeful for a positive resolution, according to LawCommentary.com.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rapper Lil Nas X charged with 3 felonies after bizarre stroll in LA

What's next:

Hill is scheduled to return to court on March 12.