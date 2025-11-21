Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta native Lil Nas X makes court appearance after arrest in August

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 21, 2025 7:53am EST
Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Grammy-winning rapper and Atlanta native Lil Nas X made his first court appearance this week after completing an inpatient treatment program, nearly three months after his arrest in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting police officers who tried to detain him as he walked in traffic on Ventura Boulevard. 

What they're saying:

Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Hill, appeared in the courtroom Monday, smiling as a judge signed a protective order related to evidence in the case. His attorney told reporters that Hill is "doing great" and that the legal team is hopeful for a positive resolution, according to LawCommentary.com

PREVIOUS STORY: Rapper Lil Nas X charged with 3 felonies after bizarre stroll in LA

What's next:

Hill is scheduled to return to court on March 12.

