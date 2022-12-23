Atlanta’s homeless flock to city warming shelters amid frigid temperatures

Temperatures in Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend have reached new lows. Frigid weather conditions have prompted city leaders to open up emergency warming shelters for those in need.

"This weather is dangerously cold," District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone said.

It’s the kind of cold that Boone says no one should have to endure. The city of Atlanta will continue operations at its two emergency shelter locations, the Old Adamsville Recreation Center and Central Park.

"We have some of our canvassers out working on some of the encampments to encourage people to come out and be safe," Boone said Friday.

Atlanta fire officials responded to a large blaze at one of those encampments Thursday night.

While Boone said both warming shelter locations were pretty full Thursday night, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said his officers have been patrolling parts of downtown to try and reach more members of the homeless population.

"Even the days preceding today, we’ve been engaging the unsheltered community letting them know the weather was approaching, offering rides to the warming centers, we’re also offering rides to the gateway in Downtown," he said.

Warming shelters will remain open until Tuesday. The city is also providing transportation to and from both locations starting at 8 p.m. each night. The Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St is the pick-up location.

"We have three hot meals, we have beds, we’re encouraging those that are unsheltered to come in," Boone added.

As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, shelter staff at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center said they were nearing capacity, but said they will not turn anyone away. The shelters will be open through December 27 with freezing temperatures expected off and on until then.