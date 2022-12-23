Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
6
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Atlanta’s homeless flock to city warming shelters amid frigid temperatures

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Warming shelters open as temperatures drop

Thousands of Georgians are without power as the coldest air in years freezes the Peach State. Many municipalities, like the city of Atlanta, have opened warming shelters for those who need it.

ATLANTA - Temperatures in Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend have reached new lows. Frigid weather conditions have prompted city leaders to open up emergency warming shelters for those in need.

"This weather is dangerously cold," District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone said.

It’s the kind of cold that Boone says no one should have to endure. The city of Atlanta will continue operations at its two emergency shelter locations, the Old Adamsville Recreation Center and Central Park.

"We have some of our canvassers out working on some of the encampments to encourage people to come out and be safe," Boone said Friday.

Atlanta fire officials responded to a large blaze at one of those encampments Thursday night.

While Boone said both warming shelter locations were pretty full Thursday night, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said his officers have been patrolling parts of downtown to try and reach more members of the homeless population.

"Even the days preceding today, we’ve been engaging the unsheltered community letting them know the weather was approaching, offering rides to the warming centers, we’re also offering rides to the gateway in Downtown," he said.

Warming shelters will remain open until Tuesday. The city is also providing transportation to and from both locations starting at 8 p.m. each night. The Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St is the pick-up location.

"We have three hot meals, we have beds, we’re encouraging those that are unsheltered to come in," Boone added.

As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, shelter staff at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center said they were nearing capacity, but said they will not turn anyone away. The shelters will be open through December 27 with freezing temperatures expected off and on until then.