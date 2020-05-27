Atlanta's High Museum of Art plans to reopen in July

article

Atlanta's High Museum of Art says that it is planning to reopen to the public in July.

The museum and all of its events and programs have been closed since March 12 due to concerns over COVID-19.

Wednesday, museum officials announced that frontline workers with a valid ID will be allowed to visit the museum's galleries free of charge starting on Tuesday, July 7. Members of the museum will also be allowed entry on that day.

On Saturday, July 18, the museum plans to be reopened to the general public.

"Our staff has worked tirelessly during this time to find safe and accessible solutions for reopening, following local, regional and federal recommendations," a spokesperson for the museum told FOX 5 in an email. We will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and on June 23 will share a comprehensive plan outlining the new health and safety measures we will be implementing to responsibly open the Museum and provide a safe and welcoming environment for our members, visitors, and staff."

Exhibitions that will be on view at the reopening include "Paa Joe: Gates of No Return," "The Plot Thickens: Storytelling in European Print Series" and "Pioneers, Influencers, and Rising Voices: Women in the Collection."

In order to perform necessary daily sanitation, the museum will have adjusted hours and be closed on Monday. Tuesday through Saturday the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, the museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

