Atlanta's Booker T. Washington High School celebrating 100 years

Booker T. Washington High School, named after the renowned activist and educator born into slavery, is celebrating its 100th anniversary today.

The school, which first opened its doors on Sept. 24, 1924, has a rich history and a legacy that includes notable alumni such as civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To commemorate the centennial milestone, the school will host a dedication ceremony highlighting its senior class and honoring graduates from several decades. The event serves as a tribute to the school's enduring impact on education and the community.