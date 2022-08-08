Atlanta's 404 Festival suspends event a week after Music Midtown cancelation

article

The 404 Festival, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been suspended for the year. This is the second major music festival to announce its cancelation in the last week.

The organizer posted the announcement on Monday telling ticket-holders they will be refunded within the next seven to 10 days.

The music festival released a statement that reads in part:

"In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta. While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."

The "all-things Atlanta" festival, was to have Big Boi, Travis Porter, and Niko Moon headline with dozens of other local and national acts also scheduled to perform. The event, which would have taken place in the Pratt Pullman District, also would feature more than 50 different vendors featuring art, food, and other unique merchandise.

The festival’s official website has been changed to reflect "Coming 2023."

The announcement comes a week after the organizers for Music Midtown canceled this year’s festival reportedly over Georgia's "Safe Carry Protection Act." The 2014 law allows guns on government land and in government buildings, with some exceptions.

Organizers for the 404 Festival did not give a full public reason for the decision, but vowed in their post: "We look forward to coming back even stronger in 2023."