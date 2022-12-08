Atlanta Public Safety Commission calls special meeting on youth violence

The Atlanta Public Safety Commission will hold a special meeting for residents to suggest strategies to reduce violence involving children.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Atlanta City Hall more than two weeks after 12- and 15-year-old boys were killed and others were injured by teenagers on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station. Police announced two arrests in the murder investigation and said they are searching for other suspects.

The mother of 12-year-old Zyion Charles, one of the children shot and killed near Atlantic Station, told city council members she wanted her child placed in juvenile custody because of his criminal activity.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites suggested a stricter curfew for children in the city. The current curfew for children under 16 years old is 11 p.m., but Waites suggested a 7 p.m. curfew on weekdays.

"I think drastic times call for drastic measures," Waites said.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis proposed the city could offer the gun lockboxes for free to residents.

"Develop a program to provide firearm safety storage free of charge for qualified citizens within the City of Atlanta to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms," Lewis said at a City Council meeting Tuesday night.