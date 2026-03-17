Atlanta women convicted of stealing $10M from Amazon

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy of U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia

A federal jury has convicted another Atlanta woman of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme that targeted Amazon and included forging the signature of a federal judge, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Brittany Hudson, 40, was found guilty on all 30 counts in an indictment tied to a scheme that stole nearly $10 million through fake vendors and invoices. The verdict was returned March 13, 2026, following a trial in federal court.

"Hudson and her literal partner in crime brazenly stole nearly $10 million from Amazon through a fraud scheme involving fake vendors and invoices," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "A federal jury put an end to Hudson’s insatiable greed by returning a guilty verdict on 30 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and forgery."

Authorities said Hudson worked with Kayricka Wortham, an operations manager at an Amazon warehouse in Smyrna, who had the authority to approve vendors and payments. Prosecutors said the two used that access to create bogus vendors and submit fake invoices between January and June 2022.

Once the fraudulent vendors were entered into Amazon’s system, the pair approved payments for services that were never provided, ultimately directing about $9.4 million into accounts they controlled, according to court evidence.

Investigators said the money was used to fund an extravagant lifestyle, including the purchase of a nearly $1 million home in Smyrna and multiple luxury vehicles such as a Lamborghini Urus, Tesla Model X and Porsche Panamera.

What they're saying:

"The level of greed on the part of the perpetrators in this case was staggering," said Robert Donovan, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta field office. "Leveraging personal relationships, she stole millions from Amazon and was so confident she wouldn’t be caught, she even forged the signature of a federal judge with the intent of defrauding a second company."

Prosecutors said the scheme did not end after the initial charges were filed. While out on bond in 2023, Hudson and Wortham falsely claimed their case had been dismissed and sent forged court documents bearing the signature of former Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. to a potential business partner. Authorities said they also submitted doctored financial records to support the deception.

Wortham, 34, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June 2023 to 16 years in prison, along with an order to pay more than $9.4 million in restitution. She later pleaded guilty to a forgery charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on that count later this month.

Hudson now faces sentencing on June 16, 2026, before U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen H. McClain and Angela Adams prosecuting.