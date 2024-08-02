Atlanta woman’s dream home became a reality one can at a time

It is hard to beat the feeling when you accomplish a big goal, but for one southwest Atlanta woman she always wanted her own home and in July that finally happened.

"Every morning, I wake up praying and actually say how thankful I am," said Keisha. "My kids come through the house, and they always say, mom, I can't believe it, but we have a house."

Keisha is a mother of three kids and her dream home was built in southwest Atlanta thanks to a unique Habitat for Humanity partnership with Novelis.

Keisha, a mother of three, is now living in her dream home thanks to the Recycle for Good program. (FOX 5)

Donated cans are recycled and turned into funds to support some home builds, like Keisha’s.

"A tiny little can weighs hardly anything," she said. "To build a home if you just recycle, so now I'm big on recycling."

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity says 3.7 million cans can build one home. Since the program launched a few years ago, five have been built in Atlanta.

"I did not realize that cans could do good," said Rosalyn Merrick, the President and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Novelis for the Recycle for Good program, which is not just good for the environment, but helps some realize the dream of home ownership. (FOX 5) Expand

Merrick says the "Recycle for Good" program is truly one of a kind.

"It's a neighborhood engagement effort, and so we have businesses down the street who walk down to bring their cans," she said.

Since the latest effort kicked off earlier this year, they are well on their way to the 3.7 million needed so they can start building the next one.

"There is space for everyone to make a contribution, whether you want to come and volunteer on our build site or come volunteer in our store, if you want to make a donation to help support our work, there are so many ways to help and this is yet one more," Merrick said.

The Recycle for Good program helps to build homes through Habitat for Humanity. (FOX 5)

Keisha hopes more people get involved and ‘Recycle for Good.’

"If I got my home built, imagine how many other people's homes could be built quicker if more people donated," Keisha said.

While the home was made possible by cans, Keisha still has to pay for the home, but Habitat gave her an affordable 30-year mortgage.

As for the program, it has lots of partners, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

