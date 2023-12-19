Atlanta Winter Bike League cyclist struck and killed in weekend crash

Friends are mourning the death of a fellow cyclist, and they are urging drivers to share the road.

The Atlanta Winter Bike League has been around for 11 years, since 2012. Hundreds of new and experienced riders pedal through Atlanta and East Point during the cold winter months. This past weekend, tragedy struck. A car slammed into cyclist Tom Duncan, killing him while the group was on Lee Street in Atlanta on Saturday.

"A car came back from behind and hit him, tried to swerve at the last minute, but didn't make it," said Robert Wilhite.

Wilhite is the founder of the Atlanta Winter Bike League. He says Duncan was a big part of the cycling organization. He was a group leader who often helped other cyclists.

Atlanta police responded to the crash. As for charges against the driver, police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Wilhite, who says he has always been a bicycle safety advocate, is now urging all drivers to be extra cautious when approaching cyclists.

"When you see us, give us the room, there's a 3-foot law. Slow down, pay attention and just remember we're family members just like you," said Wilhite.

He urges drivers to think about cyclists like Duncan, who were just out for a ride and enjoying the day.

"He loved helping people. Summing up all of Tom and seeing him interact with our riders, on and off the bike, he was the epitome of joy walking in the flesh," said Wilhite.

The group is planning a memorial ride for Duncan on December 30. They'll be stopping by the scene of the crash where they will hold a short ceremony to honor his life.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist his family during this devastating time. You can find it by clicking here.