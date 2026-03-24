Atlanta weather: Cooler temps today, pollen count still high

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The Brief Temperatures dropped 15 to 20 degrees compared to the previous morning. Pollen count soared above 6,000 Monday, marking the highest level so far this season. Ranking as the 16th highest on record, allergy season is now in full swing.



Cooler temperatures have moved into metro Atlanta temporarily, but relief from allergy season remains out of reach as pollen levels continue to surge.

According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, temperatures were about 15 to 20 degrees lower than the previous morning.

Despite the cooler air, pollen counts will remain high. The latest reading on Monday came in at more than 6,000, making it the highest level recorded so far this season.

According to data from Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, that number ranks as the 16th highest pollen count ever recorded in the area.

Experts say the spike confirms that peak allergy season has arrived, with little sign of relief in the immediate forecast.

Here's what to expect each month:

March: Allergy season kicks off fast with tree pollen spiking quickly.

April: Peak season — pollen levels are usually at their highest.

May: Tree pollen fades, but grass pollen starts to take over.

June: Grass pollen hits its peak, especially during outdoor season.

July: A brief break for some — pollen levels tend to dip.

August: Weed pollen, including ragweed, starts creeping in.

September: Ragweed peaks and can hit even people without allergies.

October: Levels vary, but allergies can linger depending on the weather.

November: The first freeze usually brings much-needed relief.

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