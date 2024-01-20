Weather in Atlanta: When will the bitter cold wind chill end?

Temperatures across North Georgia and metro Atlanta are expected to take one more deep plunge this weekend before we get a much-needed break from the arctic air.

The FOX 5 Storm team is expecting a much warmer week ahead, with highs in the upper 60s, maybe even 70s.

How cold is it going to get in Atlanta?

Saturday was expected to be the coldest day, barely reaching freezing in Atlanta with lows in the teens. The wind clocked in at about 11 mph Saturday evening, making it feel even colder.

Overnight, it may even feel like it's below 10 degrees in some areas.

"Given the duration of this next round of arctic air, we'll be even more susceptible to pipes freezing around the area," according to FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

Highs are not expected to get above freezing during this time, with lows not reaching above the teens.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Who is under a Wind Chill Advisory?

As of Saturday evening, most of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, were under a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday:

Bartow County

Catoosa County

Carroll County

Chattooga County

Cherokee County

Clayton County

Cobb County

Coweta County

Dade County

Dawson County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

Fannin County

Fayette County

Floyd County

Forsyth County

Gilmer County

Gordon County

Gwinnett County

Hall County

Haralson County

Heard County

Henry County

Lumpkin County

Meriwether County

Murray County

North Fulton County

Paulding County

Pickens County

Pike County

Polk County

Rockdale County

Spalding County

South Fulton County

Towns County

Troup County

Union County

Walker County

White County

Whitfield County

When will the cold snap end?

Sunday will start the process of heating up with highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. By the middle of week, the FOX 5 Storm Team predicts 60-degree weather with a chance for scattered rain and even some thunderstorms.

