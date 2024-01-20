Weather in Atlanta: When will the bitter cold wind chill end?
ATLANTA - Temperatures across North Georgia and metro Atlanta are expected to take one more deep plunge this weekend before we get a much-needed break from the arctic air.
The FOX 5 Storm team is expecting a much warmer week ahead, with highs in the upper 60s, maybe even 70s.
How cold is it going to get in Atlanta?
Saturday was expected to be the coldest day, barely reaching freezing in Atlanta with lows in the teens. The wind clocked in at about 11 mph Saturday evening, making it feel even colder.
Overnight, it may even feel like it's below 10 degrees in some areas.
"Given the duration of this next round of arctic air, we'll be even more susceptible to pipes freezing around the area," according to FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman.
Highs are not expected to get above freezing during this time, with lows not reaching above the teens.
Who is under a Wind Chill Advisory?
As of Saturday evening, most of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, were under a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday:
- Bartow County
- Catoosa County
- Carroll County
- Chattooga County
- Cherokee County
- Clayton County
- Cobb County
- Coweta County
- Dade County
- Dawson County
- DeKalb County
- Douglas County
- Fannin County
- Fayette County
- Floyd County
- Forsyth County
- Gilmer County
- Gordon County
- Gwinnett County
- Hall County
- Haralson County
- Heard County
- Henry County
- Lumpkin County
- Meriwether County
- Murray County
- North Fulton County
- Paulding County
- Pickens County
- Pike County
- Polk County
- Rockdale County
- Spalding County
- South Fulton County
- Towns County
- Troup County
- Union County
- Walker County
- White County
- Whitfield County
When will the cold snap end?
Sunday will start the process of heating up with highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. By the middle of week, the FOX 5 Storm Team predicts 60-degree weather with a chance for scattered rain and even some thunderstorms.
