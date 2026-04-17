Atlanta Watershed employee sues city for false imprisonment

The Brief A City of Atlanta employee filed a lawsuit against the city and seven workers, alleging he was illegally held and searched after a manager lost her wallet. The city's inspector general previously found six of the employees responsible for false imprisonment and abuse of power. The lawsuit claims the workers were locked in a room for hours and denied bathroom breaks while a police officer guarded the door.



An Atlanta Watershed employee is suing the city and seven coworkers after he says he was illegally detained and searched while on the job.

Watershed worker sues over illegal detention

What we know:

Charles Hobbs, a senior management analyst for Atlanta Watershed, filed the lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday. The legal action names seven defendants, including Watershed Director Yolanda Broom, Manager DeValorie Donahue, and Atlanta Police Officer Quentin Green.

Hobbs alleges that on April 17, 2024, he and four other employees were held against their will for approximately four hours in a locked conference room on Marietta Street. The detention began after Donahue could not find her wallet. According to the lawsuit, Donahue later found the wallet in her car and had never actually brought it into the office that day.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific amount of financial damages Hobbs is seeking from the city and the named employees. While the city has confirmed disciplinary actions were taken, it has not commented on the specific allegations in the lawsuit due to the ongoing legal matter.

Atlanta inspector general finds 'abuse of power'

The backstory:

This lawsuit follows an investigation by Atlanta Inspector General Shannon Zacek, who concluded that six of the seven employees met the criteria for false imprisonment and abuse of power. The inspector general did not find fault with the police officer involved.

Despite these findings, the city's disciplinary response has been criticized. Three managers received written warnings, while three investigators were given written reprimands, which they reportedly refused to sign. All six workers were required to undergo mandatory training.

What they're saying:

"The managerial staff that prevented us barked orders to the security staff and to the APD police officer to hold us while under investigation," Hobbs said.

Gina Pagnotta, president of the Professional Association of City Employees Union, called the city's discipline a "slap on the wrist." "You held these people in a room together and would not let them out. That's like hostage," Pagnotta said. "We cannot send a message to the city leaders that what was done is okay."

Employee alleges ongoing retaliation

What's next:

In addition to the claims regarding the April 17, 2024, incident, Hobbs alleges that Director Yolanda Broom has retaliated against him. He claims he has received negative performance evaluations and has been denied both promotions and pay raises since the investigation began.

The city of Atlanta told FOX 5 it does not comment on pending litigation.