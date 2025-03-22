Trio arrested in Atlanta SWAT call regarding possible kidnapping
ATLANTA - Three people were arrested after a SWAT call regarding a possible kidnapping in Atlanta.
What we know:
Police were called to 1156 Greenwich Street SW in Atlanta's West End neighborhood about a possible kidnapping.
When they arrived, they reported finding a male victim at the scene.
They called the SWAT team in "out of an abundance of caution."
At that time, they said they were able to take three people into custody without any problems.
The Aggravated Assault Unit was also called in to investigate.
Their investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The three suspects and victim have not been identified.
Police did not detail the extent of the victim's injuries.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details included in this article.