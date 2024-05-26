Man shot to death near Atlanta Trap Museum

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta Sunday night.

Officials responded to 630 Travis Street NW in Atlanta at 7:55 p.m. where they found a 60-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead inside the parking lot.

Atlanta Trap Music Museum

"From our understanding, the decedent cleaned the parking lot up at the location and helped out with parking," said Atlanta Lt. Andrew Smith.

Police believe the victim was shot during a physical dispute with another man who brandished a firearm.

The shooter is still at-large.

The Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about this incident.