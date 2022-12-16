Atlanta to start shutting off water to past due accounts

Time is almost up if for those who have not settled overdue water accounts in the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta Watershed Management will begin cutting taps to residential customers right after the New Year.

It will be the first time in twelve years.

Under Mayors Kasim Reed and Keisha Lance Bottoms, there was an informal policy to not turn water off even for those long-overdue bills. When COVID arrived, Bottoms said it would not be right to potentially jeopardize anyone's health.

One problem may be that water managers did not emphasize enough that all customers still should make regular payments.

The troubled accounts now number 27,000.

Throughout the summer and fall, the city initiated a program that saw staffers adjust customer bills to facilitate prompt payment, especially when there may have been a leak at the property.

Still, too many have ignored the warnings to pay. The water cutoffs will begin January 2.

It will not happen all at once. One manager told FOX 5 there is not a switch at headquarters which stops the flow immediately.

For those who need to settle an account, it is best to make a trip to City Hall for a face-to-face meeting. Do not count on putting a check in the mail.