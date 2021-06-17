Atlanta students pulled from car file lawsuit against city, officers

Two Atlanta college students who were pulled from a car in downtown Atlanta during the protests over the death of Georgia Floyd have filed a lawsuit against the city.

Taniyah Pilgrim, a student at Spelman College, and her boyfriend Messiah Young, a student at Morehouse College, were driving near the protests on May 30, 2020 when officers pulled them out of their vehicle.

A Body-camera video released by police shows a group of officers shouting orders, smashing the driver’s side window, deploying stun guns and grabbing Pilgrim and Young. Throughout, the couple can be heard screaming and asking officers what is happening.

According to the attorneys for both students, Pilgrim was forced to the ground as they handcuffed her and then left for hours in a police van. Attorneys say Young was punched repeatedly and suffered a cut to his arm that required over a dozen stitches.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday against the city of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and multiple police officers connected to the arrests.

Six Atlanta police officers have been charged in connection with the incident. Two officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, were fired during a Zoom call the next day with the mayor, former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, and the city lawyer.

At a press conference shortly after the arrests, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called the body camera video "disturbing."

"There clearly was an excessive use of force. We understand that our officers are working very long hours under an enormous amount of stress, but we also understand that the use of excessive force is never acceptable," Bottoms said.

However, in February, the City of Atlanta Civil Service Board reversed the terminations, saying it found numerous violations of city policies and ordinances that led to a violation of the two officers' due process rights.

SEE MORE: Attorney: College student pulled from car 'stunned' by Atlanta officers' reinstatement

The board found several steps were missing despite COVID-19 protocols being put into place. Among those steps were giving written notice with a "sufficient written description" of the incident and suspension prior to termination to allow for the officers to respond.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.