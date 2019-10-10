Atlanta students plant garden, learn about healthy eating

It was a day out in the dirt for a group of elementary school students in southwest Atlanta.

Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy students spent some of the school day outside, making and planting in their own gardens, while also learning about food’s nutritional content and making healthy food choices.

The school's principal said the activity provided a learning opportunity for students in each grade level.

The event was made possible by the Home Depot, the Live Healthy and Thrive Youth Foundation and the group Gardens are for Kids.