Atlanta student wins $25K Taco Bell Foundation scholarship

article

An Atlanta high school senior's passion for helping others dealing with mental health issues just won her a major scholarship through the Taco Bell Foundation.

Ritisha Lingampally has won the foundation's $25,000 Live Más Scholarship – the highest amount awarded by the nonprofit.

As a mental health advocate, Lingampally has worked as a volunteer at a local suicide prevention hotline and as a hospice companion.

After graduation, she'll become a freshman at Emory University, where she says she is "determined to deepen her impact by conducting research and furthering the dialogue on mental health and suicide prevention."

Through its annual scholarship program, the Taco Bell Foundation awards over 1,000 students more than $10 million in scholarships to foster powerful change.

The foundation is also giving Lingampally a gift card so she can fuel up on Crunchwrap Supremes in the upcoming school year.