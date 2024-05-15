Atlanta Streets Alive returns this Sunday in midtown, downtown Atlanta

article

On May 19, Atlanta's Peachtree Street will transform into a vibrant, car-free zone for another Atlanta Streets Alive event, running from 1 to 5 p.m.

Stretching from 15th Street in midtown to Mitchell Street in downtown, the street will be open for pedestrians, cyclists, skaters, and scooters to enjoy a range of free activities. Pets are also welcome to join in the fun.

One of the main attractions at this year's event is the E-Bike Expo, hosted at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Here, attendees can test ride electric bikes and learn about the City of Atlanta’s rebate program, which offers up to $2,000 towards the purchase of an e-bike.

The downtown area will feature several engaging activities including karaoke on the Peachtree Bridge, a pop-up pickleball court near Hardy Ivy Park, and various performances at Underground Atlanta, such as emcee battles, DJ cyphers, and a dance party. Additionally, the RollerSlay Queer Skate Squad will host a roller-skating disco with beginner-friendly tips.

Art enthusiasts can watch over 15 artists paint live murals on roll-down doors along Peachtree Street in South Downtown, a project facilitated by The Bakery, Cat Eye Creative, OCA Location, and A&E Atlanta.

In midtown, the scene will be equally lively with the Punk Foodie pop-up at 10th Street Park offering dishes from diverse chefs, and the GVG Artisan Market at 12th and Peachtree, featuring over 40 vendors. Participants can also collect stamps for the Midtown Love Local Passport to discover local businesses and win prizes.

Colony Square will also participate with complimentary bike and skate valet services and live music, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

The official Atlanta Streets Alive radio will broadcast live music and updates, available for streaming at mixcloud.com/live/ASARadio, ensuring everyone can feel part of the action.