Atlanta Streetcar extension faces both growing support, opposition

The plan to extend the Atlanta Streetcar onto the BeltLine continues to move forward with support and opposition growing.

On Friday, people in favor of the project held a rally outside Atlanta City Hall.

"What do you want? BeltLine Rail," the group chanted. "When do you want it? Now."

Streetcar supporters urge Mayor Dickens to act

More than 50 people rallied in support of expanding the Atlanta Streetcar onto the BeltLine.

"BeltLine rail helps us be better together," one man said.

A still from a MARTA presentation about the proposed expansion of the Atlanta Streetcar along the BeltLine. (MARTA)

The rally organized by "BeltLine Rail Now" was to show support for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his work over the years to expand the Streetcar, but they want to hear more from him during Monday's State of the City Address.

"We'd like him to be a little clearer about what he means and we're doing this today because there's still a chance to say it to a city-wide audience next week," said Matthew Rao, Chair of BeltLine Rail Now.

How would the Atlanta Streetcar expansion be paid for?

The current plan for the extension takes the streetcars from Downtown Atlanta through Old Fourth Ward, eventually meeting up with the BeltLine near Krog Street Market and continuing to Ponce City Market. MARTA says it will cost about $230 million with funding coming from a half-cent more MARTA sales tax.

"We have a top design firm in this country working on the final design right now, and we need to show them that we're serious about building it once they finish," Rao said.

But not everyone wants to see it.

The Atlanta Streetcar (FOX 5)

Opposition to the Atlanta Streetcar along the BeltLine

"We don't need expensive rail on the BeltLine anymore," said Walter Brown, co-founder and president of Better Atlanta Transit.

Besides cost, opponents of the project say putting the streetcar on the BeltLine would destroy something people love, create safety issues and impact businesses along it.

"Why ruin something that is as incredible as the BeltLine and is working so well and has encouraged over $10 billion in redevelopment with not a stitch of rail," Brown said.

In response to the rally Friday, a spokesperson for Mayor Dickens says he is "excited by all the interest in transit."

As for the status of the project, MARTA says design work is about 30% complete with construction set to get underway next year with service set to start in 2028.