Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire

A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening.

Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.

However, it only took one bullet to injure a woman simply passing through the area.

She was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was not known as of Thursday evening and her name has not been released.

Investigators said she was not the intended target. Who or what was in the shooter's cross-hairs is still under investigation, as is a motive.

Police said more than 180 spent shells were found in front of a day care center.

Investigators are still trying to determine a suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.