Atlanta police investigating shooting on Moury Avenue

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday night.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Moury Avenue.

Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told investigators that they did not hear any gunshots before the police arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.