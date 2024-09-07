Man shot multiple times in Vine City neighborhood

article

A 35-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Vine City over the weekend.

Atlanta police responded to the scene near the corner of Paines Avenue NW and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard at 12:05 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police officers investigate a shooting at the Vine City intersection of Paines Avenue NW and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard on September 7, 2024.

Police are still investigating this incident.