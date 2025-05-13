Atlanta shelter death reclassified as homicide; man arrested

The Brief Jason Gardella's death at an Atlanta shelter was initially believed to be from natural causes but later determined to be a homicide due to a head injury. Edward Dennis, with a history of prior arrests, was charged with Gardella's murder and taken into custody on April 9. The investigation findings were reported to Atlanta homicide investigators on February 12, leading to Dennis's arrest.



A man initially believed to have died of natural causes at a downtown Atlanta shelter in January was later determined to be the victim of a homicide.

Police say that has led to the arrest of a suspect.

The backstory:

Jason Gardella was found dead around 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street SW.

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person injured and were informed by Grady EMS that Gardella was deceased.

At the time, his death was believed to be from natural causes.

What we know:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined Gardella died as a result of a head injury.

That finding was reported to Atlanta homicide investigators on Feb. 12, police said.

Following an investigation, homicide detectives obtained probable cause to charge Edward Dennis, 34, with murder.

Dennis, who has prior arrests in Georgia including charges of obstruction, marijuana possession, shoplifting, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and armed robbery, was taken into custody on April 9 and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Dennis had retained legal representation.