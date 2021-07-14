Atlanta residents soon to see reduction in trash service

The city of Atlanta is 40 laborers short and is having a hard time collecting all the waste.

On some city blocks, collections have been missed for two or even three weeks.

Resident Cindy Graham experienced that and called for help.

"They came on out and I appreciate that," Graham told FOX 5. "Just call. You take time to do that or would you rather just have trash pile up."

Al Wiggins is the Atlanta commissioner in charge of public works.

He announced to the Atlanta City Council a change in service he plans to institute beginning July 19.

"Unfortunately, we just don't have the people to do all that we should," Wiggins told members of the city utilities committee.

Property owners will be notified that for an indefinite period of time, the yard trimmings pick up will go to an every other week schedule instead of once a week.

The plan right now is for all the other services to remain the same.

