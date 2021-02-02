Atlanta residents quick to offer police tips to help combat crime

Many Atlantans are taking crime matters into their own hands. In this case, it is not that they are picking up weapons but grabbing their phones.

They are calling in tips, offering information on cases.

And sometimes, the nature of a violent act can influence more citizens to make that call.

One example, the wild Buckhead gunplay that killed a seven-year-old named Kennedy Maxie.

It was citizen information that helped detectives quickly identify their suspect.

The Atlanta Police Department has compiled a sheet of what they are calling a "most wanted" suspect list.

It seeks tips and provides information about cash rewards.

Vince Velazquez, a former homicide detective, says money always plays a role in the information police are able to gather.

But the 17-year investigator believes the tipsters also see it in their interest to assist because crime has spiked.

