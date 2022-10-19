Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

article

Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats.

Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year.

The company used data to chart the number of new rodent treatments performed by its exterminators from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

If that ranking makes your skin crawl, at least you don't live in Chicago. The Windy City topped the list for the eighth year in a row.

Following Chicago the rest of the top 5 are made up of New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

Orkin says rats typically enter homes starting in October and going through February looking for shelter from the cold and food.

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

To avoid any uninvited guests, Orkin recommends a few tips to keep them away: