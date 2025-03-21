Man pleads guilty in killing of Atlanta rapper Trouble, sentenced to 20 years

article

The man accused of fatally shooting Atlanta rapper Trouble will spend decades in prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors on Friday.

Jury selection for Jamichael Jones' murder trial was set to begin on Friday before the deal was announced.

Officials say the deadly shooting happened on the morning of June 5, 2022, at the Lake St. James Apartment complex in Rockdale County.

Deputies responded to the apartments after a woman called 911 and reported hearing a female resident scream for help in one of the apartments.

Investigators said Jones, who used to live at the apartment, had broken up with his girlfriend about a week before the shooting. On that night, Jones reportedly forced his way into the apartment, found Trouble asleep in the woman's bed, and began hitting the woman.

Trouble, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, tried to stop the assault, but ended up being shot. He was rushed to Rockdale County Piedmont Hospital where he later died. Deputies later found a spent .40 caliber shell casing, but no gun.

Trouble – who was also known as Skoob – had collaborated with artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz in a career that began in 2011.

Using surveillance footage and witness testimony, detectives were able to link Jones to the shooting.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said investigators were visiting Jones' mother when Jones called her. The mother connected Jones with deputies, who persuaded Jones to turn himself in.

Jamichael Jones (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

"His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him," Levette said.

Investigators Simmons said through witness testimony and surveillance video, they were able to link Jones to the deadly shooting. He later surrendered to authorities. He was charged with felony murder and battery among other charges.

Investigators do not believe Trouble and Jones had met before the shooting.

Since his arrest, Jones has been in custody at the Rockdale County Jail without bond. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property, and family violence simple battery.

In court on Friday, Jones entered a negotiated guilty plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. The other charges were dropped as part of the plea.

Following his plea, Jones was sentenced to 20 years with time served.