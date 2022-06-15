Man accused of shooting Atlanta rapper Trouble denied bond

article

The man charged in the deadly shooting of Atlanta rapper Trouble will remain behind bars for now.

Jamichael Jones, 33, appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing.

During the hearing, an investigator with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office testified about the events that night.

Investigator Patrick Simmons said deputies were called out around 3:15 a.m. on June 5 to the Lake St. James Apartment complex. He testified a woman above the apartment called 911 after hearing a female resident inside scream for help.

Jamichael Jones, who is accused of shooting and killing rapper Trouble, appeared in court in Rockdale County, Georgia during a bond hearing on June 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

The investigators said Jones, who used to live at the apartment, had broken up with his girlfriend about a week before the shooting. He told the court the two had been together for about three years. He said Jones forced his way into the apartment that night and began hitting the woman.

Investigators Simmons said rapper Trouble, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, tried to stop the assault, but ended up being shot. Deputies later found a spent .40 caliber shell casing, but no gun.

He said deputies arrived at the scene to find rapper Trouble, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, on the floor of the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest and a neighbor performing CPR on him. Deputies took over until medics arrived. He was rushed to Rockdale County Piedmont Hospital where he later died.

Investigators Simmons said through witness testimony and surveillance video, they were able to link Jones to the deadly shooting. He later surrendered to authorities. He was charged with felony murder and battery among other charges.

Jones' attorney said the gun that was fired did not belong to him and he had wrestled over it when it went off.

The judge found probably cause to bind the case over to Rockdale County Superior Court and denied bond for Jones. He will remain in the Rockdale County Jail.