Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy speaks to hip-hop lyrics class at Morris Brown

Students at Morris Brown College got a unique lesson in hip-hop history and culture on Monday, as Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy served as a guest lecturer.

What we know:

Pastor Troy spoke about his career, the creative process behind his lyrics, and the impact of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. His lecture was part of the college’s "Exploration of Hip-Hop Lyrics" class, which is open to both music and non-music students. The course aims to help students better understand the meaning and context behind song lyrics.

"For one, it makes me feel old because—who wants to know the history of Atlanta hip-hop?" Pastor Troy joked during his talk.

Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James emphasized the importance of creating an engaging academic experience for students.

"We want to make sure that we have a great student experience—we're just very excited about our resurgence," James said.

What's next:

The college has seen significant growth in recent years. Six years ago, enrollment had dropped to just 20 students due to accreditation issues, which have since been resolved. Today, more than 430 students are enrolled, with hopes of reaching 500 this fall.