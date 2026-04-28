Atlanta rapper Offset speaks out after Florida shooting in podcast

The Brief Offset spoke out in a podcast interview days after being shot in Florida. He said "the grind don’t stop" as he continues recovering and working. The rapper is already creating new music inspired by the incident.



Atlanta rapper Offset is opening up about his recovery after being shot outside a Florida casino earlier this month, sharing new details during a podcast interview recorded just days after the incident.

What we know:

The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, appeared on the "Creators Inc." podcast less than a week after the April 6 shooting, where he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip. Despite still recovering, Offset told the host he remains focused on moving forward.

"I was blessed enough to be able to still move, you know what I mean? So I’m still moving," Offset said. "The grind don’t stop, bro."

Offset also emphasized his determination to keep working, adding, "Keep this s--- pushin’… We don’t got time to be slowing down."

The interview was recorded while Offset was still receiving medical care, but that did not stop him from returning to the stage just days later. He performed at the University of Arkansas shortly after the shooting, initially appearing in a wheelchair before standing to engage with the crowd.

"The show don’t never stop at the end of the day," he said.

Offset also revealed he is already working on new music inspired by his real-life experiences as he continues to recover.

Authorities said the shooting happened outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood casino in Florida. The investigation remains ongoing.

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