Kai Cenat’s Streamer University: Apply in person in Atlanta

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The Brief Award-winning streamer Kai Cenat is heading to Atlanta to find his next round of students and professors for Streamer University 2026. Streamer University 2026 marks the second year of the free, all-inclusive creator program. Atlanta will host one of the three in-person applications for Streamer University.



Award-winning streamer Kai Cenat is searching for his next class of students and professors for Streamer University 2026 in Atlanta.

During an ongoing streaming hiatus, Kai Cenat has officially announced Streamer University 2026, which marks the second year of the highly anticipated, free, all-inclusive experience for creators to learn, collaborate, and ultimately grow their platforms.

Days following the announcement, Cenat revealed he would be holding in-person applications in three major cities, including Atlanta.

Introducing Streamer University 2026 IN PERSON APPLICATIONS, come to my office and show me why you should be in SU’26 pic.twitter.com/k9XSvcFGjL — Kai Cenat (@KaiCenat) June 11, 2026

What we know:

On June 16, Kai Cenat will hold in-person applications right here in Atlanta at the Georgia State Stadium at 1 p.m. Originally, the application process was online only using the Streamer University website and through entertaining, storytelling social media videos.

To enter the in-person application event, guests must be 18 years of age or older with a valid government-issued photo ID, which will be checked upon entrance.

The event also has a clear bag policy in place. If personal items are needed, they must be carried in a clear, see-through, concert-style bag. Backpacks, purses, and other non-clear bags are not permitted.

The backstory:

In February 2025, Cenat confirmed he would create a project aiming to connect creators across the world with opportunities. Three months later, through a Harry Potter-inspired comedy video, Cenat announced via X that enrollment was open for creators.

Welcome To Streamer University🏫

Enroll Now! pic.twitter.com/6vU1nBsW9E — Kai Cenat (@KaiCenat) May 6, 2025

The announcement resulted in immediate buzz on social media and responses from creators like DDG, FunnyMike, and Brooklyn Frost. Personality-driven video applications poured in from creators, including Twitch streamer Reggie Travers (also recognized as girlhefunny1x Lil Rodney Son), Yonna Jay, and college creators like Clark Atlanta University student My'ren Makayla.

For four days, accepted students gathered at the University of Akron with a multi-POV broadcast across Twitch, allowing viewers to watch different creatives as they participated in courses in real time.

As for viewership, Streamer University 2025 succeeded with 23 million total hours watched and won the award for Best Streamed Event at the Streamer Awards 2025.

What they're saying:

Cenat issued a message to all planning to attend the event on Tuesday:

"We're excited to see everyone at the event. Please be respectful of staff, security, law enforcement, local residents, and fellow attendees. Fighting, pushing, vandalism, or disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. Please follow instructions, look out for one another, and help us create a safe and positive experience for everyone. If things get out of control, the event will be shut down. Let's make this something we can all be proud of."