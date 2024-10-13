Popular Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith dies day after birthday, V-103 radio confirms

article

A key voice to the Atlanta entertainment scene is no longer with us. Popular radio personality Wanda Smith passed away on Saturday, according to Atlanta's V-103 radio's Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Rick Caffey. This news came just one day after the star celebrated her birthday.

"Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family," Caffey said in an Instagram post.

Smith began co-hosting on the "Frank and Wanda in the Morning" show for V-103 – known then as WVEE-FM – in 1998. She held that position for over two decades. Up until she was ousted in 2019, the Atlanta-Constitution Journal reported her only year off as 2013. She returned in 2014 to co-host alongside Ryan Cameron.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wanda Smith and Frank Ski attend the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aside from her radio work, Smith was also a notable comedian. Not only was she credited as one of the writers of the hit TV series "Def Comedy Jam" and BET's "Comicview," but for a long time, she had a weekly set at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross. She also made appearances in several films, including Tyler Perry 's "Madea Goes to Jail" and "Madea's Witness Protection."

Smith is survived by her husband, LaMorris Sellers, and their three children.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

