Atlanta Public Schools begins school year with virtual learning

Atlanta Public Schools is welcoming back students virtually to start the school year. Classes begin on Monday after the district pushed back the start date by two weeks.

School officials initially looked at all options for reopening including virtual, a hybrid model, and in-person. Officials opted to start the year 100% virtual for nine weeks.

"It's even a different mind frame as a parent, like, I'm beginning this virtual learning journey, and I don't know when it ends," said Aisha Stith, an APS Parent.

Stith has a first and seventh grader enrolled in Atlanta Public Schools. Even though school looks different, she is keeping some traditions alive like back to school shopping.

"It's just a way to get them excited about the year because that's the saddest parent about all of this," explained Stith, "A little bit of the magic of the classroom is lost when you're looking at same four walls."

APS has set up a new web page for this school year that includes links for technology support and family support.

"Our schools just seem to do the troubleshooting on the front end, so we have already picked up what we call a tool kit from our elementary school," said Stith.

The District has also provided parents with sample schedules which show interactive virtual learning combined with time for students to spend on their assignments. They've also put an emphasis on emotional support for students and their families.

APS is also still giving meals to students, but they do need to be pre-ordered each week. The district is asking that meal orders be placed no later than one week before they're distributed.

