Atlanta protesters march in solidarity with families of George Floyd, Daunte Wright

Protesters in Atlanta marched in solidarity to show support for the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright, and to speak out for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Friday’s demonstration was in northeast Atlanta. The group started at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark along the eastside trail of the BeltLine, and marched through the area.

"Outrage. Absolute outrage. So much frustration that you just want to scream. That you just want to cry. But knowing that we have to do something regardless of how we are feeling because no one is going to get up and fight for us, we have to get up and fight for ourselves," said Bovine Joy, who attended the protest. "We’re tired of seeing this happen. We’re going to let them know that we are tired of seeing this happen."

Demonstrators said local protests are important, because not only do they show solidarity but they remind officials the community will hold them accountable.

